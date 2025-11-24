Orlando police investigate shooting in Washington Shores

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting in Orlando’s Washington Shores neighborhood.
It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday along Columbia Street, just west of Goldwyn Avenue.
Investigators told Ch. 9 early Monday that Crime Scene Investigators were waiting for daylight, hoping to get a better look at possible evidence.
Channel 9 saw a medical examiner’s van nearby around 4:30 a.m.
Orlando Police Department said it plans to release more details about this shooting later Monday morning.
Check back here and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group