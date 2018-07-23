0 Orlando police officer Kevin Valencia recovers at Atlanta rehab facility

Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia continues to recover at an Atlanta rehabilitation facility six weeks after he was shot in the head.

“Please continue to keep OPD Officer Kevin Valencia and his family in your thoughts,” the department said Sunday in a tweet. “Kevin remains in a coma at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta and we are holding him, his wife Meghan and their two boys in prayer, today and every day.”

Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

Valencia was shot in the line of duty June 11 while responding to a domestic incident that turned into a standoff in which four children and the suspect, Gary Lindsey, died.

Officers said Lindsey shot Valencia through the door of the home at the Westbrook Apartment Complex near Universal.

Read: Orlando Officer Kevin Valencia responsive, moving to new treatment facility, family says

Please continue to keep OPD Officer Kevin Valencia and his family in your thoughts. Kevin remains in a coma at the @ShepherdCenter in Atlanta and we are holding him, his wife Meghan and their two boys in prayer, today and every day. https://t.co/JHkjFM8JXb — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 22, 2018

Valencia’s road to recovery is long, but he is already beating the odds.

After more than two weeks at Orlando Regional Medical Center, Valencia was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta in late June after showing signs of improvement.

“I know they said he was not expected to live, but he actually wasn’t, so the fact that his moving and responding is truly a miracle,” Valencia’s wife Meghan said about two weeks after the shooting. “You choose to spend the rest of your life with this person. The idea that that can still happen – no words can even express how ecstatic I was.”

More Coverage You Can Count On:

Watch below: Officer Kevin Valencia relocated to Georgia hospital

© 2018 Cox Media Group.