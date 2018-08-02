0 Orlando police officers can now be fired for what they say on social media

ORLANDO, Fla. - During a Citizens’ Police Review Board on Wednesday morning, Orlando police Chief John Mina said he is keeping a closer eye on social media after a police officer made racist comments on Facebook.

Mina said he has changed the Orlando Police Department's social media policy, allowing the agency to fire officers for what they post online.

The changes come after months of controversy over an officer's post calling athletes "thugs" and black people "savages."

The board continues to discuss the issue almost one year after Orlando police Officer Robert Schellhorn was disciplined.

Watch: Upset citizens say Orlando police officer should have been fired over Facebook post

The board said it thinks an 80-hour suspension wasn't enough. The union said it was too much.

The board disagrees with the punishment, and it continues to complain about how police handle investigations that are brought before them.

The board wrote a letter to Mina insisting that Schellhorn be fired, and the citizens who complained continue to call for Schellhorn's job.

But it's too late, because the officer bill of rights protects officers from being punished twice.

"What they are basically telling you with that decision is that the board -- and I say this respectfully and no disrespect to anybody who is a member of the board -- it's for show, for pomp and circumstance," said T.J. Legacy-Cole, who filed a complaint.

Read: Citizens review board discusses OPD officer’s racist rant

Mina defended the ongoing perception that the board has no teeth.

"I put all of our officers on notice," Mina said. "That basically puts all of our officers on notice. If we have a case that warrants termination, they are now on notice and they can be terminated."

It was the first change to the agency's social media policy in seven years.

The union can still fight that 80-hour suspension and the fight could result in a lesser punishment.

⁦@ChiefJohnMina⁩ says he has updated the social media policy This, after a case of officer robert shellhorn who called black people savages online. #wftv pic.twitter.com/VX3Jh3uWa5 — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) August 1, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.