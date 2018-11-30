Orlando police officers decorate home of injured officer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police Department officers brought a little Christmas cheer to the family of one of their brothers in blue.
The Kilo Alpha Midnight Squad spent their off day decorating Officer Kevin Valencia's home.
Valencia is still in a coma after he was shot in June while responding to a domestic disturbance.
He and his wife have two children, a 5-year-old and an 8-month-old.
Donations are still being collected to help cover expenses for Valencia’s family.
