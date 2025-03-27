Orlando Police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting in March

, Fla. — Orlando police released new bodycam video from a deadly officer-involved shooting. The video is from March 1st, when officers were called to the Favo Faith Arts Village complex off East Colonial Drive for a suspicious person, possibly armed with a weapon.

In the video, you see the suspect, Nick Raymond Bingham, walk out holding an AR-15-style rifle.

Before he walks out, you can hear Orlando police asking him to show his hands. Police say when he didn’t comply, they were forced to shoot him.

In a 911 recording, you could hear the caller ask, “Is someone coming because these guys are beating on my door?”

Body camera video shows Orlando police getting to the Faith Arts Village Orlando art studio complex after 2:30 am on the morning of March 1st.

A man called 911, telling dispatch a man named Nick was armed with a weapon.

“He’s drunk, I’m sure, and I’m afraid to go outside. He has weapons,” the caller said.

In the video, police approach the door where the call is coming from. The caller tells them where Nick Raymond Bingham is.

Police ask for Nick to show his hands, and he walks out with an AR-15-style rifle, and then he’s shot.

Three Orlando police officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave. The FDLE and OPD will both conduct an investigation.

