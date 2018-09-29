Orlando police find missing 7-year-old boy

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police found a 7-year-old safe who went missing Saturday afternoon.
The boy was last seen around 2 p.m. near the 600 block of 20th Street, police said.
Related Headlines
He was last seen wearing an orange and gray striped shirt and shorts.
He was also possibly barefoot, according to police.
Trey has been found safe. Thank you everyone for your assistance. https://t.co/nba0RdCY82— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 29, 2018
MISSING CHILD: Trey Reed, 7 yoa, was last seen at 607 20th St. He has been missing since around 2 pm and is possibly barefoot. He was last seen wearing an orange/gray striped shirt with unknown shorts. If you see him, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/FmlMrRspJX— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 29, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}