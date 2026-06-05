Orlando Police seek help to identify vehicle burglary suspects at airport

, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify individuals connected to a series of vehicle burglaries at Orlando International Airport. These incidents occurred between May 24 and May 31, affecting vehicles in airport garages and economy lots.

Suspects were observed checking door handles of several unsecured vehicles at the airport. Property was reported stolen in some of these cases.

OPD is actively investigating the incidents.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals involved is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-423-TIPS.

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