Orlando police share update on deadly apartment shooting from 2 years ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando shared new details Monday on a deadly shooting from over two years ago.

Investigators said 32-year-old Nyion Ponteen was found shot to death at the Metro Place Apartments on July 10, 2023.

Officers announced Monday that “surveillance video obtained during the investigation captured the individual(s) responsible.”

Police released an image of a person dressed in black wearing gloves with a red hat and a bandana covering their face.

Officers said anyone who recognizes the person in the image is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Your tip will remain completely anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group