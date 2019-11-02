  • Orlando police to provide update on two high-profile investigations that happened near Lake Eola

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is providing an update on two high-profile investigations that happened near Lake Eola last month.

    Officials said the OPD Special Victim's Unit is investigating an incident from the 400 block of Cathcart Avenue on Oct. 9 and an incident from the 1300 block of East Jefferson Street on Oct. 26.

