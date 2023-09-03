Orlando Pride heads to the Pacific Northwest to play OL Reign Sunday night

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride travel to Seattle on Sunday to play OL Reign and the last time the team will face USWNT player Megan Repinoe.

The Pride is coming off a disappointing loss to the San Diego Wave on Aug. 25 at Exploria Stadium.

The Wave scored a game winning goal in the 75-minute and would win 2-1.

Orlando sits two points out of playoff contention, right behind the Reign.

The Pride has shown tremendous improvement from last year when they ended the 2022 season with 22 points, the exact number they sit at going into Sunday’s match.

A win Sunday night could get them back in a playoff spot but they will need to keep clean sheets in their last four games.

The Pride finished the season last year with three losses and one draw, a run they cannot duplicate this year.

August was a good month for the Pride. Rookie Messiah Bright was named August Player of the Month in the NWSL.

Bright and fellow Pride players Kylie Strom and Kerry Abello were named to the NWSL’s Best XI of the Month.

The Orlando Pride return to Exploria Stadium on Sept. 17, to play the North Carolina Courage.

