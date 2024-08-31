Orlando Pride land high-profile sponsor on jersey

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A well-known Central Florida company has inked a deal to become the Orlando Pride’s first back-of-jersey sponsor.

Lakeland-based Publix Super Markets will become the National Women’s Soccer League team’s season-long sponsor. The chain, with more than 255,000 employees and 1,377 stores, has been the official supermarket of the team since its first season in 2016.

Kelly Hyne, the club’s senior vice president of brand alliances, previously told Orlando Business Journal the team was looking for a back-of-jersey sponsor and had space available for up to two.

