Orlando Pulse memorial design update expected Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando leaders are expected to provide an update on Thursday on the design for the permanent Pulse memorial.

This comes a little over one month away from the 10-year anniversary of the mass shooting.

The memorial will be built at the site of the former Orlando nightclub.

The plans should show the memorial at the 60% benchmark.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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