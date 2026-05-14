Orlando Pulse memorial design update expected Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando leaders are expected to provide an update on Thursday on the design for the permanent Pulse memorial.
This comes a little over one month away from the 10-year anniversary of the mass shooting.
The memorial will be built at the site of the former Orlando nightclub.
The plans should show the memorial at the 60% benchmark.
Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
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