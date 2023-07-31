Orlando rehab has a new way to help injured athletes track their recovery progress

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is offering a new technology for golfers and soccer players recovering from injuries.

It’s an interactive soccer and golf simulator that will help people return to sports stronger than ever.

It gives real-time feedback to both the patient and physical therapist by tracking data that will help guide treatment following an injury.

As an example, the simulator can provide information on a golf athlete’s swing speed, ball speed, and spin rate. It provides similar data for soccer players who are working to get back on the field.

“A lot of times, patients are a bit fearful of returning to the activity that caused their injury,” said Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute physical therapist Bryan Manarte, PT, DPT. “This allows them to test their swing or kick with their therapist at their side. We can then use the data to see what we need to work on next.”

