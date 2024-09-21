Orlando reportedly a host city for FIFA Club World Cup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando is reportedly one of the eight U.S. venues that will host the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

The Guardian reported that Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando is among the venues that will host games during the tournament, which includes 32 professional teams from six separate soccer confederations. The tournament is scheduled to be played in June and July of 2025.

Other cities that are reportedly in contract negotiations to host include, with stadiums listed when available:

Pasadena: Rose Bowl

Seattle: Lumen Field

Atlanta: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Miami: Hard Rock Stadium

Philadelphia

Two stadiums in New Jersey: MetLife Stadium and RedBull Arena

