Orlando Residents Turn to Bankruptcy as Debt Crisis Deepens

ORLANDO, Fla. — For many residents in Orlando, the constant ringing of the phone has become a source of anxiety. On the other end, debt collectors are calling about mounting credit card bills and overdue payments. C.J., an Orlando resident, knows this feeling all too well.

“I couldn’t stand answering the phone anymore because you don’t know who’s on the other end,” C.J. said.

C.J.’s story is far from unique. Orlando is grappling with a perfect storm of rising living costs—groceries, gas, and rent are all squeezing household budgets. Adding to the pressure, Orlando residents carry some of the highest non-mortgage debt in the country, averaging nearly $44,000 per person, according to LendingTree.com. These financial pressures have pushed more people toward bankruptcy, with filings nearly doubling in recent years and placing Orlando among the cities with the highest rates in the nation.

Bankruptcy attorney Walter Benenati says he’s seeing a growing number of clients seeking relief. Many are surprised to learn that they can protect their homes and cars while eliminating overwhelming debt.

“Some people are trying to use their 401(k)s or IRAs to pay out, but those two things are protected,” Benenati explained. “Most oftentimes, people don’t lose anything but their debts in bankruptcy”.

For C.J., filing for bankruptcy was a turning point. She was able to keep her home and car, and now the phone no longer brings fear.

“I don’t have to worry about who’s on the other end of the phone now,” she said.

Financial advisors recommend that anyone struggling with debt explore their options early. Whether it’s negotiating lower payments, creating a realistic budget, or consulting with a bankruptcy attorney, seeking professional help is crucial. As experts suggest, waiting too long can limit your choices and make the situation worse.

If you’re in need of resources or guidance, visit 407Bankruptcy.com. It offers tools to help you navigate these challenging times.

