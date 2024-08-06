Orlando restaurant chain Buca di Beppo files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando-based Italian-American restaurant chain Buca di Beppo has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The chain’s Buca C LLC filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas on Aug. 5.

Filings in court for the chain list roughly $10 million to $50 million in assets and $50 million to $100 million in liabilities.

Buca di Beppo closed its Maitland location Monday after almost 25 years in business.

