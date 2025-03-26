Orlando Sanford International Airport gets boost from Seminole County to draw new flights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Seminole County wants to boost Orlando Sanford International Airport’s efforts to add flights through incentives.

The county commission on March 25 approved a $1 million agreement with the Sanford Airport Authority. The agreement will seek to draw airlines to grow flight service or draw companies to locate at the roughly 3,000-acre airport.

Seminole County Commissioner Bob Dallari told Orlando Business Journal the incentives serve as a way to boost what is already one of the largest employers in the county. He added the county has done these deals in the past with the airport, including one in the 2000s to recruit Icelandair service at the airport, which ran there from 2006 until.....

