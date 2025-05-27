Orlando sees surge in holiday travelers despite economic concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — An expert told Channel 9 that tourists from the U.S. and other countries might avoid traveling altogether due to economic concerns.

According to Geovany Dias, the Orlando International Airport was busier than usual for this holiday weekend.

One traveler shared, “We make regular trips down here—it’s just a joy for us to be here.”

Families are arriving in Central Florida, and most of them told Channel 9 they are excited about the warm weather.

Reporter Geovany Dias asked travelers, “What’s the most exciting part about being in Orlando for you?” A traveler responded, “The weather, and in Indiana, we don’t have palm trees.”

Once again, Orlando is the top destination for domestic travel, which benefits local businesses. Felipe Andre from Gostoso Bakery explained, “After school finishes, that’s when people start to come. Families start to travel to Orlando to enjoy the parks, the Orlando area, all that good stuff.”

Reports indicate that over 150,000 people are passing through the airport every single day since last Thursday.

However, with concerns regarding tariffs, some experts predict a potential change in travel numbers next year.

Daniel Hornung from the National Economic Council stated, “We are seeing a lot of indications that consumers are worried about the prices of the range of things going up, and that just leaves less money at the month for the discretionary things, like big trips.”

