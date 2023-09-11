Orlando set to rename part of Kirkman Road to honor fallen officer Kevin Valencia

ORLANDO, Fla. — A somber ceremony will be held Monday to honor a fallen local hero.

The Orlando City Council is expected to adopt a resolution to designate a portion of Kirkman Road as Officer Kevin Valencia Memorial Highway.

Watch: Orlando police escort fallen officer Kevin Valencia’s son to first day of school

Officer Valencia was shot while responding to a domestic situation just off Kirkman Road in 2018.

He passed away after fighting for his life for around three years.

Watch: ‘We lost a hero’: Family, colleagues remember fallen Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia

Officials said the state will cover the cost of the markers to honor him.

