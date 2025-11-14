Orlando Storm invites fans to name mascot, Tom Terry emerges as popular choice

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s new United Football League team, the Orlando Storm, is seeking public input on naming their mascot.

The team has turned to social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to gather suggestions from fans, and one name that has gained attention is Channel 9’s Tom Terry.

In a playful nod to the suggestion, the Storm’s social media administrator even attempted to draw Tom Terry, sharing the illustration on their platforms.

