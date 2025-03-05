Orlando Sun Resort redevelopment to take next steps

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An Aventura-based developer was approved for the next step to redevelop a resort in Osceola County that has been abandoned for more than a decade.

Osceola County Commissioners on March 3 approved advancing a development agreement between the county, Meyers Group and the Ovation Community Development District. The deal would lead to the redevelopment of the 900-room Orlando Sun Resort & Spa at 6375 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. in Kissimmee, which has been a priority for the county due to crimes and fires at the site.

The developer has proposed a project off of Interstate 4 called Ovation, which is expected to feature an initial investment of $192 million. Previous concepts for the site have included 800,000 square feet of retail, entertainment and restaurant space, along with 500 hotel rooms.

