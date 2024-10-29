Orlando Table at Kia Center opens doors for local restaurant growth

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

For local restaurants, securing a spot as a food vendor in Kia Center’s Orlando Table program can mean reaching a vast new customer base and driving significant growth.

“It’s like having a second restaurant,” said co-owner Cara Rumplik of Nauti Lobstah. “The exposure is a completely different market than what we’ve had.”

Nauti Lobstah’s original restaurant opened in Apopka in September 2021. The restaurant’s first foray into Kia Center was in April, when the brand’s “Biggest Lobster Roll in Florida” became available in premium suites.

