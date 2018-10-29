0 Orlando to swear in new police chief

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is getting a new top cop.

Deputy Chief Orlando Rolon, a 25-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department, will be sworn in as interim chief in a change of command ceremony Monday morning.

Rolon was appointed to the position by Mayor Buddy Dyer earlier this month to replace outgoing Chief John Mina. Mina is retiring from the department as he works to become the Orange County sheriff.

TRENDING NOW:

Rolon is taking over a department that has seen an increase in crime over the last couple of years. From 2016 to 2017, there was a 2.2 percent increase in total crime. While those numbers are up, violent crime during the same time period is down from 2,302 incidents to 2,113.

Rolon said that protecting children is his number one priority.

Lifetime Parramore resident Nina Jones said she hopes Rolon can bring change to her neighborhood.

"Someone needs to come into this community - especially the Parramore area - and talk to the youth and encourage them to straighten up before they wind up in jail or dead before time," Jones said.

READ: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer names new police chief

Downtown resident Mark Gianassi said he is confident Rolon is the right man to keep improving the department.

"I would put my hand out and thank him for the sacrifice of what he does for a living," Gianassi said.

The changing of command ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at the Amway Center.

Stay tuned to WFTV for updates.

Today is an exciting day for @OrlandoPolice as Chief Orlando Rolón will be sworn in as the 39th Chief in OPD’s history. It’s also bittersweet as Chief John Mina is moving on after 27 years of honorable service to our community. — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) October 29, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.