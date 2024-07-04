Orlando Union Rescue Mission to build downtown apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Union Rescue Mission wants to build more transitional housing units for the homeless in the downtown area north of Camping World Stadium.

The nonprofit has proposed a three-building, 108-unit multifamily community on 4.77 vacant acres at 1525 W. Washington St. It is seeking a modification of its future land use to allow for the higher intensity.

Read: Reach new heights at Orlando’s newest climbing wall

Each building will be three stories and average 36 units, with a mix of studio and one- to three-bedroom units. The project would be built on the west side of Rock Lake near its 9,000-square-Moody Chapel, and across from the nonprofit’s headquarters and apartments for families on the east side of the lake.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group