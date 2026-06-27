Orlando unveils 1976 time capsule, revealing glimpse into city’s past

ORLANDO, Fla. — What was life in Orlando like 50 years ago? City leaders will help answer that question on Monday by opening a time capsule sealed during the nation’s Bicentennial celebration in 1976.

Mayor Buddy Dyer and the Orlando City Commissioners will reveal the capsule’s contents, which were buried at Lake Eola Park by the Kiwanis Club of Orlando to preserve a snapshot of city life during America’s 200th birthday.

According to city officials, the time capsule holds newspapers, photographs, publications, memorabilia, and other items that captured what Orlando looked like in 1976 and what residents felt best represented their community.

The capsule remained buried for decades before it was unearthed during construction at Lake Eola Park. It has stayed sealed ever since.

At the time it was buried, Orlando had a population of about 116,000. Carl Langford was mayor, the nation was celebrating its Bicentennial, “Rocky” was the country’s highest-grossing movie, “Silly Love Songs” topped the music charts, and the Orlando Jetport at McCoy had recently been renamed Orlando International Airport.

The unveiling is set for 10:30 a.m. Monday in the rotunda at Orlando City Hall.

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