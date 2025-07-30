Orlando VA Medical Center hosts first hurricane preparedness event for veterans

ORLANDO, Fla. — While the tropics are calm for now, we are in the middle of hurricane season and it’s time to make sure you’re prepared. The Orlando VA Medical Center is working to make sure veterans know what to do before, during, and after the storm.

It’s the first time the VA Medical Center has had a hurricane preparedness event. The emergency manager says they’ve learned two things; veterans need to know more about financial readiness and where to keep important contact information.

Roughly 17 different organizations from Orange and Osceola Counties were handing out information about what to do in light of a hurricane. The big pointers have your emergency kit with food, water, flashlights, and your medications.

The things they’ve learned veterans and elders need is to make sure important documents are stored in a safe place like a safe that can’t get damaged. Also, a notecard of emergency contact numbers with tape around it to keep it from getting wet. The event also helped veterans who are making Florida they’re new home.

“It gives me information so that I can prepare myself, so it means a lot,” said Agnes McIntyre.

Organizers say they hope to do events like this in Daytona and Viera in the next month.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group