Orlando to vote on plan to annex land from east Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando could vote Monday to annex land in Orange County.

They want the land to create what some people call the “next Lake Nona.”

However, Orange County has not agreed with the plan.

Orange County is now ready to fight back against the annexation.

The county and the city are definitely at odds on the proposed development which allows Orlando to grow eastward.

The area is around where the Beachline and 417 meet east towards Brevard County.

Thousands of acres of farmland and forests could soon be transformed into houses, offices, and stores in eastern Orange County.

The land is called Sunbridge, and the City of Orlando wants to take control of it from Orange County.

Orlando says it’s a natural extension of their successful Lake Nona development.

Orlando believes they can manage the development better than Orange County.

However, not everyone is happy about this plan.

Environmentalists worry it will destroy natural areas and violate the rural boundary Orange County is setting up.

Orange County commissioners also accuse Orlando of grabbing land without warning.

They are also concerned about traffic congestion and sprawl.

The developer, Tavistock, says the project was already approved by the county and promises to follow environmental rules, regardless of who’s in charge.

