Orlando weighs incentives for 12-story downtown apartment tower

A proposed $80 million senior housing development in downtown Orlando may receive a major financial boost from the city and its redevelopment agency — a move which could help address growing demand for affordable housing among older residents.

Banyan Development Group, an affiliate of Orlando-based AGPM LLC, is seeking $10 million in funding from the city of Orlando and its Community Redevelopment Agency to support the construction of Mariposa Grove, a 12-story mixed-use project on roughly 0.7 acres at 417 E. Jackson St., according to city documents.

The development would include 138 senior mixed-income housing units, 10,000 square feet of retail space and a 120-space parking garage. The move comes as Orlando’s Community Redevelopment Agency seeks to draw more people to live downtown so that more retail and restaurants will open.

