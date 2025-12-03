Orlando woman arrested in Palm Coast traffic stop after deputies find hidden drugs

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old Orlando woman was arrested by Flagler County deputies on Nov. 28 after a traffic stop in Palm Coast revealed signs of impairment and concealed drugs.

Kaylie Poe was stopped by deputies just before midnight after committing multiple traffic infractions, including driving in the wrong direction and failing to yield. During the stop, deputies noticed Poe’s slurred speech and difficulty maintaining balance, prompting a DUI investigation.

Despite failing field sobriety exercises, breath tests showed no alcohol in Poe’s system, leading deputies to request a urine sample, which she refused. During booking, deputies discovered Xanax pills hidden in Poe’s sock and genital area.

The deputy who transported Poe reviewed footage from the patrol vehicle’s backseat camera, which showed Poe removing an item from her bra and concealing it in her genital area.

Poe was charged with DUI with a person under 18 in the vehicle, refusal to submit to testing, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession of alprazolam, and tampering with physical evidence.

Poe was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on a $9,000 bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group