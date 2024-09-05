Orlando ZIP codes where home values are soaring vs. affordable

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Four ZIP codes in Central Florida have passed the $700,000 mark for typical home values, according to Seattle-based real estate marketplace Zillow.

Those area’s values are nearly double Orlando’s median home price, which measured at $390,000 as of July, according to the Orlando Regional Realtor Association.

The ZIP code with the highest typical home value was 32836, which represents an area around Walt Disney World including Golden Oaks and Dr. Phillips. The typical home in that ZIP code is worth $773,898, with over 10,000 units in the area.

