Orlando’s Come Out With Pride event in Central Florida celebrates National Coming Out Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s Come Out With Pride event, organized by the non-profit Come Out With Pride, Inc., will be held on Saturday, October 18, in Central Florida to celebrate National Coming Out Day.

The event, which drew over 230,000 attendees in 2024, has grown into one of the largest Pride celebrations in the Southeast and the biggest single-day event in Central Florida.

Come Out With Pride is a year-round movement, not just a single-day event, dedicated to creating inclusive spaces and uplifting LGBTQIA+ voices.

The organization seeks to change hearts and minds for a world where everyone can thrive and be celebrated, regardless of gender, identity, or orientation. The event offers a joyful space for individuals to live boldly and authentically, even if it’s the only day they feel safe to do so.

The 2025 celebration will be at 512 E Washington St, Orlando, Florida, from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM, promoting unity, visibility, and joy.

