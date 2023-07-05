Orlando’s downtown fireworks show goes off without a hitch

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was anything but a quiet night in downtown Orlando – but in the way leaders hoped.

The 2023 downtown fireworks show to celebrate the nation’s independence started on time and without any issues, mesmerizing spectators with 20 minutes of colorful explosions over Lake Eola.

The swans and ducks appeared annoyed, but otherwise weren’t disturbed.

It was a departure from last year, when the crowd became spooked by noises it thought were gun shots. People ran in a panic.

This year, law enforcement responded by upping its presence, utilizing officers from around Central Florida to keep the peace.

“I am very comfortable, the atmosphere is very comfortable. People are very calm, everything is kosher,” Jeremiah Frederick said.

