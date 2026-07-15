Orlando’s G6 Grills ranks 22nd in national independent barbecue survey

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando business has been ranked among the country’s top independent barbecue retailers in a new consumer survey.

G6 Grills Outdoor Kitchen ranked No. 22 nationally in a MarketBeat survey of 3,009 consumers. The company specializes in custom outdoor kitchens and grills designed around homeowners’ spaces and preferences.

Six other Florida businesses also made the list, including shops in Tampa, Miami Gardens, St. Augustine, Green Cove Springs and North Miami.

The highest-ranked Florida business was Just Grillin Outdoor Living in Tampa at No. 13.

The survey also found that 62% of respondents believe barbecue culture has become too dominated by large brands and national retailers.

Nearly two-thirds said they would rather buy sauces, rubs or seasonings from a small local maker than a national brand.

When asked what keeps American barbecue culture alive, 39% pointed to family traditions, followed by local barbecue restaurants at 19%. Only 2% credited big-box retailers.

Respondents also said steak has become the hardest barbecue item to justify buying regularly because of cost, followed by brisket and ribs.

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