19 plead guilty in statewide bank fraud conspiracy tied to ‘Trap Boys’ investigation

TAMPA, Fla. — Nineteen people have pleaded guilty in a statewide bank fraud conspiracy that targeted financial institutions, businesses and individuals across Florida, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

According to court documents, the investigation began in 2023 as the FBI and Polk County Sheriff’s Office examined a violent street gang known as the “Trap Boys.”

During arrests connected to that investigation, authorities said they found large amounts of checks, debit cards, financial statements and identification cards belonging to other people.

Investigators determined that, from at least July 2021 through November 2023, members of the conspiracy stole checks from individuals and businesses, altered them using check-writing software and created fraudulent checks with changed bank information, business names and dollar amounts.

Prosecutors said the group also used online databases and automated systems to obtain business banking information, including account balances, transaction histories and check numbers.

The conspirators then recruited people to provide bank account numbers, Social Security numbers, debit cards and online banking credentials so the fraudulent checks could be deposited at banks and credit unions throughout the Middle District of Florida.

Authorities said the scheme defrauded approximately 26 banks and more than 200 victims, including insurance companies, law firms, construction businesses, auto shops, public school districts, colleges and state agencies.

The defendants are from communities including Winter Haven, Lakeland, Bartow, Haines City, Minneola, Plant City and Live Oak.

One defendant, Tyler Jacob, also pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft, witness tampering and destruction of evidence.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

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