Port Orange Community Trust announces hiatus for 2026 Family Days event

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange Family Days will not be held in 2026 as organizers take a one-year pause to address logistical challenges and venue constraints.

The Port Orange Community Trust said the event is expected to return in fall 2027.

Family Days has been held for more than 30 years and serves as the nonprofit organization’s signature fundraising event.

“This decision was not made lightly,” Trust President Terry Fedea said. “While we’re disappointed that we won’t gather in 2026, this pause allows us to strengthen the event and ensure that when Family Days returns, it returns stronger than ever.”

The organization said it will continue supporting nonprofits, schools and community groups during the pause through volunteer work and charitable investments.

Since its founding in 1995, the Trust said it has invested more than $1.5 million in scholarships, food assistance, veterans programs, literacy efforts, senior services, arts initiatives and other community programs across Volusia County.

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