Orlando’s Lake Eola home landmark protection denied in surprising city council vote

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders have decided not to give an historic Lake Eola home landmark protection.

In a surprising move, the Orlando City Council has rejected a unanimous recommendation from the city’s Historic Preservation Board, denying historic landmark protection to the historic Lubbe House.

This decision leaves the future of the iconic Lake Eola home uncertain.

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