Orlando’s NextGen hosts lemonade stand for childhood cancer research

ORLANDO, Fla. — NextGen Orlando, a charitable LLC, is hosting a lemonade stand event on Sunday, June 28, 2026, to raise funds for childhood cancer research.

The event, hosted by Brooke Morris, will take place from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Gator’s Dockside in Baldwin Park. Organizers aim to raise $1,000 to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

NextGen Orlando is a networking community that provides professionals with opportunities to give back. The lemonade stand is part of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation’s annual Lemonade Days Campaign, which encourages supporters nationwide to serve one million cups of lemonade throughout June to fund childhood cancer research.

In the lead-up to the lemonade stand, NextGen Orlando held a happy hour event this month. This gathering allowed people to connect and donate to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation before the June 28 event.

The Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) was inspired by 4-year-old Alex Scott, who started a lemonade stand to fund childhood cancer research.

Since its inception, ALSF has raised more than $300 million. These funds have been used to support more than 1,500 research projects at 150 institutions located across North America and Europe.

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