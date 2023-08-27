Orlo Vista residents continue cleaning up almost a year after Hurricane Ian

ORLO VISTA, Fla. — Officials organized a community clean-up event in Orlo Vista early Saturday morning.
Orange County District 6 Commissioner Mike Scott and the Public Works Department helped residents remove large items.
This area was one of the most damaged by Hurricane Ian.
Trucks collected debris left over from the storm nearly a year later.
The clean-up started near Old Winter Garden Road and Wilmer Avenue.
A new tropical depression is expected to strengthen as it nears the Gulf.
It is unclear where the system will make landfall or if it will impact our area.
