Ormond Beach Police probe abuse allegations at local academy and church

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — As of August 18, 2025, the Ormond Beach Police Criminal Investigation Unit has initiated an inquiry into abuse allegations involving Riverbend Academy and Riverbend Community Church, situated at 2080 W. Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach.

Detectives are actively gathering information from people who might know about the case or think they have been victims.

The investigation is examining allegations from the early 2000s to see if any current victims are involved.

“Please remember this is an active and ongoing investigation,” said Police Chief Jesse Godfrey. “We take these allegations very seriously and are committed to supporting potential victims and protecting this community, all while conducting a thorough and impartial investigation.”

The police have stressed that all reports will be managed with care and confidentiality to safeguard the privacy of those involved.

The investigation is focused on discovering the truth behind the allegations and ensuring justice is achieved.

As the investigation progresses, the Ormond Beach Police Department continues to gather information and assist any potential victims who come forward.

