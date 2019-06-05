Ormond Beach police seek vehicle involved in street race that killed 73-year-old woman

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Officials with the Ormond Beach Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a second vehicle involved in a street race that resulted in a fatal crash.
Police said a 24-year-old man was racing another vehicle in his Camaro when he fatally struck 73-year-old Mary Spanos' SUV as he was making a left-hand turn on Nova Road from Shadow Lakes Road.
Police said dash cam video taken from another vehicle in the area showed Erik Worthington and another vehicle revving their engines before the crash.
Witnesses estimated that the Camaro was going 100 miles per hour when it struck Spanos' SUV.
Spanos was taken to the hospital where she later died.
The crash marks the city's fourth fatal crash in June.
"These recent incidents cannot be overlooked or disregarded as the norm," said Jesse Godfrey of the Ormond Beach Police Department. "This is not acceptable and the city will take action.
Officials aren't releasing the description of the second vehicle involved in the crash.
