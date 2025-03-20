Osceola County authorities searching for woman missing since January

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

The sheriff’s office is searching for 53-year-old Yarynett Roman-Melendez. She was last seen around Kumquat Road on Jan. 28.

Roman-Melendez is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and approximately 150 pounds. She is Hispanic with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911 immediately.

