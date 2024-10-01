Osceola County to bid out 68 acres near St. Cloud for development

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Osceola County is preparing to rezone 68 acres of vacant land it owns so it can bid out the site to draw more jobs to the area.

The county has started a future land use amendment and zoning change for parcels located between East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Florida’s Turnpike, to the west of St. Cloud.

The county will seek to change the zoning from agricultural and conservation to industrial manufacturing and change the future land use map from low-density residential to industrial. The properties currently operate as drainage for the East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway corridor.

