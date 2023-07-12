Osceola County chicken restaurant offering a plate on the house to celebrate “National Cowboy Day”

OSCEOLA COUNTY — Grab your cowboy hat and rustle up a pair of cowboy boots and you will be eligible for a free chicken meal on July 22nd in Kissimmee.

In honor of the annual “National Day of the Cowboy,” the restaurant Kissimmee Chicken Cowboy is offering all guests that wear their cowboy gear a complimentary plate of a quarter white or dark chicken with one side.

Back in 2005, the organization National Day of the Cowboy (NDOC) sponsored a bill in the Wyoming House and Senate to preserve and celebrate cowboy culture and history in that state.

The bill passed.

Since then, since 15 other states had passed a similar bill.

