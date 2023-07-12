Local

Osceola County chicken restaurant offering a plate on the house to celebrate “National Cowboy Day”

By Michelle Shore, WFTV.com
Cowboy Chicken in Kissimmee Offers complimentary meal.

Cowboy Chicken Kissimmee Offers complimentary meal Cowboy Chicken in Kissimmee Offers complimentary meal.

By Michelle Shore, WFTV.com

OSCEOLA COUNTY — Grab your cowboy hat and rustle up a pair of cowboy boots and you will be eligible for a free chicken meal on July 22nd in Kissimmee.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

In honor of the annual “National Day of the Cowboy,” the restaurant Kissimmee Chicken Cowboy is offering all guests that wear their cowboy gear a complimentary plate of a quarter white or dark chicken with one side.

Read: Orange County deputies host ‘Cram the Cruiser’ school supply drive Wednesday

Back in 2005, the organization National Day of the Cowboy (NDOC) sponsored a bill in the Wyoming House and Senate to preserve and celebrate cowboy culture and history in that state.

The bill passed.

Read: Florida leaders respond to insurance provider’s decision to drop tens of thousands of policies.

Since then, since 15 other states had passed a similar bill.

For more information click here:


Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Michelle Shore, WFTV.com

Michelle Shore joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2023 as a Content Creator.

Most Read