Osceola County deputy arrested on unauthorized computer access allegations

OSCEO(LA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its deputies.

Deputy Jeffrey Alan Curtis II is charged with one count of unauthorized access to a computer system. His bail was set at $1,000 after turning himself in Friday.

Interim Sheriff Christopher Blackmon says Curtis, 25, “knowingly and without authorization accessed computer systems and electronic databases to obtain information” that was not relevant to his official duties. This was in September 2022.

An internal investigation was started on Aug. 12. Curtis was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 15. He later turned himself in after the arrest warrant was signed.

“Our badge represents profound trust. Unfortunately, a member of our agency has violated that trust and failed both the Sheriff’s Office and our community, which we have continually vowed to protect. I want to remind the community that my commitment, from the very beginning, has been rooted in integrity and honesty. If criminal activity is discovered within the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, we will take prompt action to ensure the appropriate measures are taken.” Blackmon said in a statement.

Curtis has been employed by Osceola County Sheriff’s Office since October 2020 and was assigned to veteran’s outreach services.

