Israel tourism officials meet with Southern Baptist Convention attendees in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Israel Ministry of Tourism is in Orlando this week for the 2026 Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting.

The ministry’s U.S. Southern Region is participating in the event through Wednesday, with a delegation of Israel-based tourism professionals meeting with supporters and travel partners from across the country.

The ministry said the visit is part of an effort to strengthen ties with Christian communities in the United States and highlight travel opportunities in Israel.

“The strong and enduring support from Christian communities across the United States plays an important role in Israel’s tourism landscape,” Lorin Maugery, consul-director for the Israel Ministry of Tourism U.S. Southern Region, said in a news release.

Maugery said bringing members of Israel’s tourism industry to Orlando allows for meaningful conversations with people who feel connected to the Holy Land.

The Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting brings together participants from across the country for worship, meetings, governance and engagement.

Tourism officials said representatives from Israel’s tourism industry are meeting with attendees to discuss travel experiences, partnerships and upcoming initiatives.

“We look forward to reconnecting with longtime friends, building new partnerships, and welcoming more travelers to experience Israel firsthand,” Maugery said.

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