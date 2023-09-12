Osceola County ends automatic public library access for students over Florida education law

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Schools announced Tuesday that it is ending a program that provided students with automatic access to the Osceola County Library System.

The Osceola County School Board decided to discontinue its OLL Access Pass program.

Officials said the OLL Access Pass “automatically opted-in all K-12 students in the district and provided them with direct access to all the books, materials, and resources housed in the public library through their school libraries.”

School leaders said the decision to end the program was made “in order to comply with Florida HB 1069 and HB 1467 recent legislation and in the spirit of parental choice.”

“While the program is being discontinued, the Osceola School District will continue to promote literacy and encourage all parents to get a public library card for their students,” an Osceola County Public School spokesperson said in a news release.

Officials said school media specialists will work closely with Osceola County library staff throughout the school year to provide opportunities on campus and at school events for parents to sign children up for their library cards if interested.

