Osceola County to expand Neptune Road in nearly $70M project

Osceola County plans to expand a 3.98-mile segment of Neptune Road between Partin Settlement Road and U.S. Highway 192 from two lanes to four lanes, as well as add pedestrian enhancements.

It already is advertising the $49.56 million south segment, which includes 2.633 miles from south of Kings Crest Road to U.S. 192. More information can be found here on the south segment at bid number ITB-23-13455-DG. County spokesman Mark Pino told Orlando Business Journal the work on the north segment of the project— estimated to cost roughly $20.4 million — will be advertised in mid-August.

Both segments are expected to be completed by fourth-quarter 2026.

