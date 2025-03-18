Osceola County firefighters contain brush fire, residents still in shock

HOLOPAW, Fla. — Osceola County firefighters say they have a brush fire contained, but there were lots of scary moments as residents had to be evacuated

A disabled woman says she got help evacuating, “Alarming, very alarming, my neighbor came pounding on my door and said there’s fire all around your house, you need to get out.”

Osceola Firefighters say the fire was 10 to 20 acres, nine homes had to be evacuated, and no one was injured.

There were tense moments as Holopaw residents had to leave their homes suddenly.

Resident Kareena Ramos says, “I grabbed the important things like the memorabilia and stuff my babies rocking chair.”

Skywitness 9 caught rescuers trying to put out the fire close to homes.

Debra Gettings-Bent says she warned the people inside one of the homes.

“The fire was getting closer and closer, and one woman said, how do we get these people out of the house, and I just said, fire, fire, evacuate, evacuate, and that’s how they came out, and they didn’t even know there was a fire.”

“Right place in the right time.” A woman with stage four cancer is grateful to the stranger who rescued her from her home.

Kathy Balentine says she’s happy to help, “Life is short and all of a sudden you get a gut feeling.” Firefighters say the cause of this fire is still under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group