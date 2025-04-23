Osceola County honors ‘Borinqueneers’ war heroes before Florida Puerto Rican Parade

ORLANDO, Fla. — The annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival will take over the streets of downtown Orlando on Saturday.

Channel 9 is the official broadcast partner of the event.

Earlier this month, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office honored a group of unsung heroes who served our nation with incredible bravery in the Korean War.

The “Borinqueneers” are members of the 65th Infantry Regiment, a unit comprised primarily of brave men from Puerto Rico.

The room was filled with respect, with deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, and loved ones all gathered to pay tribute.

What the full report in the video above.

