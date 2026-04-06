Osceola County leaders to vote on joining nationwide opioid settlement

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County leaders are set to join a nationwide opioid settlement on Monday.

Commissioners are expected to vote on joining a $98 million settlement.

If they do, the county will receive a portion of the funds.

Channel 9 has been reporting on the county’s fight against opioid addiction for years.

In 2018, it was one of the first counties in the state to sue pharmaceutical companies for deceptive marketing.

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